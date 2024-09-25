Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഒ​മാ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ദ​ഫ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 7:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 7:04 AM GMT

    ഒ​മാ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ദ​ഫ് മ​ത്സ​രം നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Oman National Duff Competition
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഹു​ബ്ബു​ർ​റ​സൂ​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് മീ​ലാ​ദ് കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ‘നൂ​റേ മു​ജ​സ്സം 24’​ന്റെ ​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​മാ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ദ​ഫ് മ​ത്സ​രം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ൽ ഹു​ബ്ബു​ർ​റ​സൂ​ൽ മ​ദ്റ​സ കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ (അ​ൽ ഹൈ​ൽ ഈ​ജി​പ്ഷ്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ്) ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​സം​ഘം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ മ​ദ്റ​സ​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള മി​ക​വു​റ്റ ദ​ഫ് സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ശി​യേ​റി​യ പോ​രാ​ട്ടം കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ക്കും. ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് 12 ഗ്രാം ​സ്വ​ർ​ണം സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsOman National Duff Competition
    News Summary - Oman National Duff Competition tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick