ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 26 April 2025 12:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 April 2025 12:07 AM IST
ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Omani expatriate Malayali dies in his homeland
സുഹാർ: ഒമാനിലെ സഹമിൽ കല്പക റസ്റ്ററന്റ് നടത്തിപ്പിൽ പങ്കാളിയായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ച കൂത്തുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി ചെമ്മനം വീട്ടിൽ സി. എം ഇബ്രാഹിം (79) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ദുബൈയിൽ ദീർഘ കാലം റസ്റ്ററന്റ് മേഖലയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: ബീവി പയാറമ്പത്ത്. മക്കൾ: ഫമിദ, ഫത്തീഷ്. ഖബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ തലശ്ശേരി ഓടത്തിൽ പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
