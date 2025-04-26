Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    26 April 2025 12:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2025 12:07 AM IST

    ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    സുഹാർ: ഒമാനിലെ സഹമിൽ കല്പക റസ്റ്ററന്റ് നടത്തിപ്പിൽ പങ്കാളിയായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ച കൂത്തുപറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി ചെമ്മനം വീട്ടിൽ സി. എം ഇബ്രാഹിം (79) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ദുബൈയിൽ ദീർഘ കാലം റസ്റ്ററന്റ് മേഖലയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: ബീവി പയാറമ്പത്ത്‌. മക്കൾ: ഫമിദ, ഫത്തീഷ്. ഖബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ തലശ്ശേരി ഓടത്തിൽ പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    TAGS:obitDeath News
    News Summary - Omani expatriate Malayali dies in his homeland
