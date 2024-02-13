Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഒമാൻ ലുലു ജീവനക്കാരൻ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2024 12:45 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2024 12:45 PM GMT

    ഒമാൻ ലുലു ജീവനക്കാരൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഒമാൻ ലുലു ജീവനക്കാരൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മസ്‌കത്ത്​: ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഒമാൻ ചീഫ് അക്കൗണ്ടന്റും ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്​ലഹി സെന്റർ ഒമാൻ നാഷണൽ കമ്മിറ്റി വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്ം തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശിയുമായ വലിയകത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദു റസാഖ് (55) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മസ്ക്കത്തിലെ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ഐ.സി.യുവിലായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമായിരുന്നു എയർ ആബുലൻസ് വഴി എറണകുളത്തെ ലക് ഷോർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്​: വലിയകത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ വീരാവു. ഭാര്യ: റാബിയ . മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് റുഫൈദ്, ഹന്നാ ഫാത്തിമ, റെന്ന ആയിഷ, ഹായ് അബ്ദു റസാഖ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituaryLuluOman
    News Summary - Oman lulu employee died in hometown
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X