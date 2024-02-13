ഒമാൻ ലുലു ജീവനക്കാരൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Feb 2024 12:45 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Feb 2024 12:45 PM GMT
ഒമാൻ ലുലു ജീവനക്കാരൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Oman lulu employee died in hometown
മസ്കത്ത്: ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഒമാൻ ചീഫ് അക്കൗണ്ടന്റും ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലഹി സെന്റർ ഒമാൻ നാഷണൽ കമ്മിറ്റി വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ്ം തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശിയുമായ വലിയകത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദു റസാഖ് (55) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മസ്ക്കത്തിലെ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ഐ.സി.യുവിലായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമായിരുന്നു എയർ ആബുലൻസ് വഴി എറണകുളത്തെ ലക് ഷോർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.
പിതാവ്: വലിയകത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ വീരാവു. ഭാര്യ: റാബിയ . മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് റുഫൈദ്, ഹന്നാ ഫാത്തിമ, റെന്ന ആയിഷ, ഹായ് അബ്ദു റസാഖ്.
