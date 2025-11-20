Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Nov 2025 12:24 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Nov 2025 12:24 PM IST
കുവൈത്ത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകമേളയിൽ അതിഥിയായി ഒമാൻtext_fields
News Summary - Oman is the guest of honor at the Kuwait International Book Fair
മസ്കത്ത്: 48ാം കുവൈത്ത് ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ ബുക്ക് ഫെയറിൽ ആദരാതിഥിയായി ഒമാൻ.
‘സംസ്കാരത്തിന്റെ തലസ്ഥാനം… പുസ്തകങ്ങളുടെ നാട്’ എന്ന പ്രമേയത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന മേളയിൽ ഈ വർഷം വിപുലമായ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പങ്കാളിത്തമാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്. 33 രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുള്ള 611 പ്രസാധകർ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന 433 പവിലിയനുകളാണ് മേളയിലെ ആകർഷണം.
ഒമാൻ പങ്കാളിത്തം സാഹിത്യ-സാംസ്കാരിക രംഗത്ത് രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ഉയർന്ന നിലയും അറബ് ലോകത്തോടുള്ള ബന്ധങ്ങളുടെ ആഴവും പ്രകടമാക്കുന്നതാണെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
