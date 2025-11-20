Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 12:24 PM IST
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 12:24 PM IST

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ അ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ അ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: 48ാം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ബു​ക്ക് ഫെ​യ​റി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ.

    ‘സം​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​നം… പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നാ​ട്’ എ​ന്ന പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മേ​ള​യി​ൽ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​മാ​ണ് രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. 33 രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 611 പ്ര​സാ​ധ​ക​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന 433 പ​വ​ിലി​യ​നു​ക​ളാ​ണ് മേ​ള​യി​ലെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ണം.

    ഒ​മാ​ൻ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം സാ​ഹി​ത്യ-​സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്ത് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന നി​ല​യും അ​റ​ബ് ലോ​ക​ത്തോ​ടു​ള്ള ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഴ​വും പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

