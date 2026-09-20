ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
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ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Oman expatriate passes away back home
മുസന്ന: ഒമാനിലെ മുസന്നക്ക് സമീപം തർമത്തിൽ വർഷങ്ങളായി താമസിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്ന ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ട സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കടുവാമുഴി വാഴമറ്റത്തിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് റാസിക്ക് (52) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.ഭാര്യ: ഷഹന പെരുവന്താനം. മക്കൾ: നൗറിൻ ഫാത്തിമ, ഐഷാ ഫിദ, സഫ, സാറാ മറിയം.
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