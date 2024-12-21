ഹൃദയാഘാതം; ഒമാന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Dec 2024 3:53 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Dec 2024 3:53 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; ഒമാന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Oman expatriate passed away in hometown after heart attack
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാന് പ്രവാസി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പത്തനംതിട്ട തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി പ്രിറ്റു സാമുവേൽ (41) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: ഷാലു എലിസബത്ത്. മക്കള്: പോള്, ക്രിസ്.
