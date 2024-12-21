Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; ഒമാന്‍...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 3:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 3:53 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; ഒമാന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    pritu samuel 908908
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാന്‍ പ്രവാസി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പത്തനംതിട്ട തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി പ്രിറ്റു സാമുവേൽ (41) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: ഷാലു എലിസബത്ത്. മക്കള്‍: പോള്‍, ക്രിസ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:death newsobituary
    News Summary - Oman expatriate passed away in hometown after heart attack
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X