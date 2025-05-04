ചികിത്സക്കുപോയ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 May 2025 4:47 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 May 2025 4:47 PM IST
ചികിത്സക്കുപോയ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Oman expatriate died in hometown
സുഹാർ: ചികിത്സക്കായി പോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ തളിപ്പറമ്പ് മുയ്യം സ്വദേശി മണികണ്ഠനാണ് (37) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചത്. 15 വർഷത്തോളം സുഹാറിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
കണ്ണൂർ ധനലക്ഷ്മി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച മൃതദേഹം നാളെ സംസ്കരിക്കും. പിതാവ്: പുരുഷോത്തമൻ. മാതാവ്: അംബുജാക്ഷി. ഭാര്യ: രസ്ന. മകൾ: അനൈന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷർമിൾ, വിനയ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story