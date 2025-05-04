Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    ചികിത്സക്കുപോയ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    സുഹാർ: ചികിത്സക്കായി പോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ തളിപ്പറമ്പ് മുയ്യം സ്വദേശി മണികണ്ഠനാണ് (37) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചത്. 15 വർഷത്തോളം സുഹാറിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    കണ്ണൂർ ധനലക്ഷ്മി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച മൃതദേഹം നാളെ സംസ്കരിക്കും. പിതാവ്: പുരുഷോത്തമൻ. മാതാവ്: അംബുജാക്ഷി. ഭാര്യ: രസ്ന. മകൾ: അനൈന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷർമിൾ, വിനയ.

    TAGS:Death NewsObituary
    News Summary - Oman expatriate died in hometown
