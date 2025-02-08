Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    8 Feb 2025 7:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    8 Feb 2025 7:34 AM IST

    കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കം; സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​നും കേ​സ് മ​റ​ച്ചു​വെ​ച്ച​തി​നും സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​നെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​റ്റൊ​രു പൗ​ര​നെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് ഖാ​ബൂ​റ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ശേ​ഷം മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം മ​റ​വ് ചെ​യ്തു.​അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രെ തെ​റ്റി​ദ്ധ​രി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.​നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രുക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsOman News
