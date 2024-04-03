Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    3 April 2024
    ഒ​മാ​നും ഇ​ക്വ​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഗി​നി​യ​യും ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര​ബ​ന്ധം സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​നും ഇ​ക്വ​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഗി​നി​യ​യും ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ബ​ന്ധം സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള സം​യു​ക്ത പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ചു. ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ സ്ഥി​രം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​വ​ദ് അ​ൽ​ഹ​സ​നും ഇ​ക്വ​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഗി​നി​യ​യി​ലെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ അ​ന​റ്റോ​ലി​യോ എ​ൻ​ഡോ​ങ് എം​ബ​യും പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ചു.

