3 April 2024
3 April 2024
ഒമാനും ഇക്വറ്റോറിയൽ ഗിനിയയും നയതന്ത്രബന്ധം സ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Oman and Equatorial Guinea establish diplomatic relations
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനും ഇക്വറ്റോറിയൽ ഗിനിയയും നയതന്ത്ര ബന്ധം സ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള സംയുക്ത പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചു. ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്രസഭയിലെ സ്ഥിരം പ്രതിനിധികളായ ഒമാനിലെ അംബാസഡർ ഡോ. മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ അവദ് അൽഹസനും ഇക്വറ്റോറിയൽ ഗിനിയയിലെ അംബാസഡർ അനറ്റോലിയോ എൻഡോങ് എംബയും പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചു.
