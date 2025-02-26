Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഫ്ലാ​ഷ് സെ​യി​ലു​മാ​യി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 11:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 11:13 AM IST

    ഫ്ലാ​ഷ് സെ​യി​ലു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ എ​യ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫ്ലാ​ഷ് സെ​യി​ലു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ എ​യ​ർ
    cancel

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സെ​ക്ട​റു​ക​ളു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​ടെ ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ​ഫ്ലാ​ഷ് സെ​യി​ലു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ ദേ​ശീ​യ വി​മാ​ന ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ എ​യ​ര്‍. 23 റി​യാ​ല്‍ മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ​റു​ക​ള്‍ മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ദോ​ഹ 23 റി​യാ​ല്‍, ഗോ​വ 33 റി​യാ​ല്‍, ബെം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു 33 റി​യാ​ല്‍, ഇ​സ്താം​ബൂ​ള്‍, സാ​ന്‍സി​ബാ​ര്‍, ദാ​റു​സ്സ​ലാം 43 റി​യാ​ല്‍, ക്വ​ലാ​ല​മ്പൂ​ര്‍ 89 റി​യാ​ല്‍ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ് ഫ്ലാ​ഷ് സെ​യി​ലി​ലെ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് നി​ര​ക്കു​ക​ള്‍.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsoman air flightflash sale
    News Summary - Oman Air with flash sale
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X