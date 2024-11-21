Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സെ​ക്ട​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സെ​ക്ട​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നൊ​രു​ങ്ങി ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ ദേ​ശീ​യ വി​മാ​ന​ക്കമ്പ​നി​യാ​യ ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ. മും​ബൈ, ഡ​ൽ​ഹി എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ദി​നേ​നെ ഇ​ര​ട്ട സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്താ​നാ​ണ് ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത്. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ എ​ട്ടി​നും മും​ബൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് 17നും ​തു​ട​ങ്ങു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഈ ​സെ​ക്ട​റി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച അ​നു​ഭ​വം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നും വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത​യും പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

