Posted Ondate_range 21 Nov 2024 3:11 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Nov 2024 3:11 AM GMT
ഇന്ത്യൻ സെക്ടറുകളിൽ സർവിസ് വർധിപ്പിച്ച് ഒമാൻ എയർtext_fields
News Summary - Oman Air to increase service in Indian sectors
മസ്കത്ത്: ഇന്ത്യൻ സെക്ടറുകളിൽ സർവിസ് വർധിപ്പിക്കാനൊരുങ്ങി ഒമാന്റെ ദേശീയ വിമാനക്കമ്പനിയായ ഒമാൻ എയർ. മുംബൈ, ഡൽഹി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലേക്ക് ദിനേനെ ഇരട്ട സർവിസുകൾ നടത്താനാണ് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നത്. ഡൽഹിയിലേക്കുള്ള സർവിസ് ഡിസംബർ എട്ടിനും മുംബൈയിലേക്ക് 17നും തുടങ്ങുമെന്ന് ഒമാൻ എയർ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഈ സെക്ടറിലെ യാത്രക്കാർക്ക് മികച്ച അനുഭവം നൽകുന്നതിനും വർധിച്ചുവരുന്ന ആവശ്യകതയും പരിഗണിച്ചാണ് പുതിയ സൗകര്യമൊരുക്കിയതെന്ന് ഒമാൻ എയർ അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
