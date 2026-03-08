ഒ.ഐ.ജി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 March 2026 12:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2026 12:21 PM IST
ഒ.ഐ.ജി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർtext_fields
News Summary - OIG Friendship Group Iftar
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗാലയിലെ ഓൾ കേരള ഒ.ഐ.ജി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ ഇഫ്താർ വിരുന്ന് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. മലയാളികളുടെ ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും സൗഹൃദത്തിന്റെയും പ്രതീകമായി വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവർ ഒന്നിച്ചു ചേർന്ന് സ്നേഹത്തിന്റെയും സന്തോഷത്തിന്റെയും ഇഫ്താർ പങ്കുവെച്ചു.
300 ൽ അധികം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ജാസിം കരിക്കോട്, ഗംഗ, മുഹമ്മദ് സുധീർ, ബിനു പുലിയൂർ, ശ്യാം തെക്കും ഭാഗം, സുനിൽ, പ്രദീപ്, സന്തോഷ്, രാജു, സജി എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
