Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 8 March 2026 12:20 PM IST
    date_range 8 March 2026 12:21 PM IST

    ഒ.ഐ.ജി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർ

    ഒ.ഐ.ജി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർ
    ഗാലയിലെ ഓൾ കേരള ഒ.ഐ.ജി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ ഇഫ്താർ വിരുന്ന്

    മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗാലയിലെ ഓൾ കേരള ഒ.ഐ.ജി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ ഇഫ്താർ വിരുന്ന് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. മലയാളികളുടെ ഐക്യത്തിന്റെയും സൗഹൃദത്തിന്റെയും പ്രതീകമായി വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവർ ഒന്നിച്ചു ചേർന്ന് സ്നേഹത്തിന്റെയും സന്തോഷത്തിന്റെയും ഇഫ്താർ പങ്കുവെച്ചു.

    300 ൽ അധികം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ജാസിം കരിക്കോട്, ഗംഗ, മുഹമ്മദ്‌ സുധീർ, ബിനു പുലിയൂർ, ശ്യാം തെക്കും ഭാഗം, സുനിൽ, പ്രദീപ്‌, സന്തോഷ്, രാജു, സജി എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

    News Summary - OIG Friendship Group Iftar
