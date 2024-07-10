Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2024 2:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2024 2:12 AM GMT

    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    സലാല: സലാലയിൽ ദീർഘകാലം ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട്​ സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുറ്റ്യാടിയിലെ അഹമ്മദ് (72) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​.

    സലാലയിലെ ഇലക്ട്രിസിറ്റി മന്ത്രാലയത്തിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഏഴ് വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്. മകൻ സമീർ സലാലയിലുണ്ട്. ന്യൂ സലാലയിൽ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ് നടത്തുകയും കോവിഡ് കാലത്ത് മരണപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്ത ബഷീർ സഹോദരനാണ്.

    TAGS:obituary
    News Summary - obituary salalah former expatriate ahammed
