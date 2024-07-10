സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 July 2024 2:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 July 2024 2:12 AM GMT
സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - obituary salalah former expatriate ahammed
സലാല: സലാലയിൽ ദീർഘകാലം ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുറ്റ്യാടിയിലെ അഹമ്മദ് (72) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
സലാല: സലാലയിൽ ദീർഘകാലം ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുറ്റ്യാടിയിലെ അഹമ്മദ് (72) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
സലാലയിലെ ഇലക്ട്രിസിറ്റി മന്ത്രാലയത്തിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഏഴ് വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്. മകൻ സമീർ സലാലയിലുണ്ട്. ന്യൂ സലാലയിൽ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ് നടത്തുകയും കോവിഡ് കാലത്ത് മരണപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്ത ബഷീർ സഹോദരനാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story