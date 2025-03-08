Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2025 1:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2025 1:21 PM IST

    ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ

    സ​ലാ​ല: പ​ക്ഷാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പേ​രാ​മ്പ്ര ക​ടി​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി ലെ ​പി.​പി. മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ (57) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. റൈ​സൂ​ത്ത് സി​മ​ന്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ 25 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്ത് വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പ​ക്ഷാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പ​ത്തു മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ ഫ​സ്ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നി​ഹാ​ല ജ​ബി​ൻ, അ​നാം മി​ർ​ഷ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഫി​സാ​ൻ. മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് ക​ടി​യ​ങ്ങാ​ട് ജു​മാ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഖ​ബ​ർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി.

