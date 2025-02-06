ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Feb 2025 2:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Feb 2025 2:33 PM IST
ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Kannur, who was undergoing treatment, passed away in Salala
സലാല:കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.പഴയങ്ങാടി വാഴെ വളപ്പിൽ രാജേന്ദ്രൻ (59) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
പക്ഷാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരാഴ്ചയായി സുൽത്താൻ ഖബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.30 വർഷമായി സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയാണ് . ഇവിടുത്തെ റസ്റ്റാറന്റിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: നളിനി. മകൾ :അതുല്യ . നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം മ്യതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
