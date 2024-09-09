മുൻ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Sep 2024 5:42 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Sep 2024 5:42 PM GMT
മുൻ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - obituary D Maniyan passed away
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ സീബിൽ 26 വർഷം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരം മല്ലൂർ പുളിങ്കുടി മാവില വീട്ടിൽ ഡി. മണിയൻ (69) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ഉഷാകുമാരി. മക്കൾ: വിഷ്ണു (ഹിജാരി), സിമി. മരുമകൾ: ആര്യ.
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ സീബിൽ 26 വർഷം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരം മല്ലൂർ പുളിങ്കുടി മാവില വീട്ടിൽ ഡി. മണിയൻ (69) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ഉഷാകുമാരി. മക്കൾ: വിഷ്ണു (ഹിജാരി), സിമി. മരുമകൾ: ആര്യ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story