Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 5:42 PM GMT
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 5:42 PM GMT

    മുൻ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ സീബിൽ 26 വർഷം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരം മല്ലൂർ പുളിങ്കുടി മാവില വീട്ടിൽ ഡി. മണിയൻ (69) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ഉഷാകുമാരി. മക്കൾ: വിഷ്ണു (ഹിജാരി), സിമി. മരുമകൾ: ആര്യ.

    Girl in a jacket

