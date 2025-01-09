Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 1:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 1:16 PM IST

    ഉ​ത്ത​ര്‍പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Obit News
    ബാ​ബു​ള്‍

    മ​ത്ര: ഉ​ത്ത​ര്‍ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. സൂ​ഖി​ല്‍ ടൈ​ല​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന യു​പി. ല​ഖ്നൗ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബാ​ബു​ള്‍ ആ​ണ് ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് താ​മ​സ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പ​ത്തു​ദി​വ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ജോ​ലി​ക്കെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman NewsObit news
