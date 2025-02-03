Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 1:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 1:26 PM IST

    വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ്: താ​പ​നി​ല ഇ​ടി​യും

    Northerly Wind
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​ടു​ത്ത കു​റ​ച്ച് ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ് ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​ലെ മി​ക്ക ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലും കാ​റ്റ് അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടും ഒ​മാ​ൻ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ട​ൽ തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ൾ ര​ണ്ടു​മീ​റ്റ​ർ​വ​രെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നേ​ക്കും. മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലും തു​റ​സ്സാ​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​റ്റി​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​മു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ത് ദൂ​ര​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കും. താ​പ​നി​ല​യി​ലും ഇ​ടി​വ് വ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:ThunderOman NewsTemperatureNortherly Wind
    News Summary - Northerly Wind: Temperature and thunder
