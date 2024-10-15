Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightറോ​യ​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 7:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 7:44 AM GMT

    റോ​യ​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് റെ​ഗു​ല​ർ അ​പ്പോ​യി​ൻ​മെ​ന്റു​ക​ളി​ല്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Regular appointments
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് റോ​യ​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച റെ​ഗു​ല​ർ അ​പ്പോ​യി​ൻ​മെ​ന്റ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. സു​ര​ക്ഷ ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് ഈ ​തീ​രു​മാ​നം എ​ടു​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsRoyal HospitalRegular appointments
    News Summary - No Regular appointments at the Royal Hospital today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick