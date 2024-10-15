Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Oct 2024 7:44 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Oct 2024 7:44 AM GMT
റോയൽ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ഇന്ന് റെഗുലർ അപ്പോയിൻമെന്റുകളില്ലtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - No Regular appointments at the Royal Hospital today
മസ്കത്ത്: അസ്ഥിരമായ കാലാവസ്ഥയെത്തുടർന്ന് മസ്കത്ത് റോയൽ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച റെഗുലർ അപ്പോയിൻമെന്റ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കില്ലെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. അടിയന്തര സേവനങ്ങൾ 24 മണിക്കൂറും ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കും. സുരക്ഷ കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് ഈ തീരുമാനം എടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story