Posted Ondate_range 5 Nov 2025 10:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Nov 2025 10:56 AM IST
ഓയിൽ ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച ഒമ്പതു പേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Nine people arrested for stealing oil equipment
മസ്കത്ത്: പെട്രോളിയം സംസ്കരണ കമ്പനിയിൽനിന്ന് ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ ഒമ്പത് ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജർ അറസ്റ്റിലായി.
ഓയിൽ ആൻഡ് ഗ്യാസ് ഇൻസ്റ്റലേഷൻ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ റെയ്ഡിലാണ് പ്രതികൾ പിടിയിലായത്. ഇവർക്കെതിരായ നിയമനടപടി പുരോഗമിക്കുകയണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ
അറിയിച്ചു.
