Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഓ​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 10:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 10:56 AM IST

    ഓ​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ഒ​മ്പ​തു പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഓ​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ഒ​മ്പ​തു പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പെ​ട്രോ​ളി​യം സം​സ്ക​ര​ണ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി.

    ഓ​യി​ൽ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഗ്യാ​സ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ റെ​യ്ഡി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ

    അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:stealingoilequipmentarrested
    News Summary - Nine people arrested for stealing oil equipment
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X