Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    18 Feb 2025 6:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    18 Feb 2025 6:48 AM IST

    നുഴഞ്ഞു കയറ്റം; എട്ട് വിദേശികൾ പിടിയിൽ

    penetration; 73 foreigners in custody
    മസ്കത്ത്: രാജ്യത്ത് അനധികൃതമായി പ്രവേശിച്ച എട്ട് വിദേശികളെ​ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ്​ ചെയ്തു. ഏഷ്യൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുള്ളവരാണ് പിടിയിലായിരിക്കുന്നത്. ബുഖ വിലായത്തിൽനിന്ന് മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് ഇവരെ പിടിക്കൂടുന്നത്. നിയമ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരികയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    Gulf News
    News Summary - penetration; Eight foreigners were arrested
