    Oman
    Posted On
    27 Dec 2025 3:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    27 Dec 2025 3:32 PM IST

    സലാലയിൽ 'ന്യൂജനറേഷൻ പാരൻ്റിങ്’ പരിശീലനം ഇന്ന്

    സിജി സലാല ചാപ്റ്റർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പാരൻ്റിങ് പരിശീലനം രാത്രി 8.3‌0ന് ഐഡിയൽ ഹാളിൽ നടക്കും
    സലാല: സെൻ്റർ ഫോർ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ ആൻ്റ് ഗൈഡൻസ് ഇന്ത്യ (സിജി) സലാല ചാപ്റ്റർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന 'ന്യൂജനറേഷൻ പാരൻ്റിങ്' പരിശീലനം ഡിസം. 27ന് നടക്കും. രാത്രി 8.3‌0ന് ഐഡിയൽ ഹാളിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടി പ്രമുഖ എച്ച്.ആർ ട്രെയിനറും ലൈഫ് കോച്ചുമായ ഡോ. ഇസ്മായിൽ മരിതേരി നേതൃത്വം നൽകും.

    Gen Z എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്ന പുതിയ തലമുറയെ ഹാൻ്റിൽ ചെയ്യേണ്ടുന്ന ടിപ്പുകളും ട്രിക്കുകളുമാണ് പരിശീലനത്തിൻ്റെ ഭാഗമായി നടക്കുക. അതിനാൽ മുഴുവൻ രക്ഷിതാക്കളേയും സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നതായി കൺവീനർ ഡോ: ഷാജിദ് മരുതോറ അറിയിച്ചു. മലയാളത്തിലായിരിക്കും സെഷൻ. സിജി ചെയർമാൻ ഇബ്രാഹിം കെ, ഹുസൈൻ കാച്ചിലോടി എന്നിവർ സംബന്ധിക്കും.

