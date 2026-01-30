Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 1:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 1:48 PM IST

    ന​വ​ചേ​ത​ന സു​ഹാ​ർ ‘ഡാ​ൻ​സ് ഉ​ത്സ​വ്’ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ന​വ​ചേ​ത​ന സു​ഹാ​ർ ‘ഡാ​ൻ​സ് ഉ​ത്സ​വ്’ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    ന​വ​ചേ​ത​ന സു​ഹാ​ർ ഡാ​ൻ​സ് ഉ​ത്സ​വ് പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    സു​ഹാ​ർ: ന​വ​ചേ​ത​ന സു​ഹാ​ർ ഡാ​ൻ​സ് ഉ​ത്സ​വ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​വും പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന​വും ന​ട​ത്തി. ബൈ​തു​ൽ ബ​ർ​ക്ക ഫാം ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​വി ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക്, ക​ന്റ​മ്പ​റ​റി, സെ​മി ക്ലാ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി സ​ബ് ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ, ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ, സീ​നി​യ​ർ, ഓ​പ​ൺ കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ നി​ഖി​ൽ, സാ​ന്റി മ​നേ​ഷ്, പാ​ർ​വ​തി അ​ഭി​ജി​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ഡി​ഷ​ൻ ഏ​പ്രി​ലി​ലും ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ മേ​യി​ലും ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
