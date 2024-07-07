Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Obit news
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബി​നോ​യ്

    ജോ​സ​ഫ്

    സ​ലാ​ല: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ചാ​ഴൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മേ​നം തു​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ ബി​നോ​യ് ജോ​സ​ഫ് (47) സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. സ​ലാ​ല​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് പി.​ടി.​ഒ സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ താ​വൂ​സ് (റി​നൈ​സ​ൺ​സ്) ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പി​താ​വ്​: ലോ​ന​പ്പ​ന്‍. ഭാ​ര്യ: ജോ​യ്സി. ര​ണ്ട്​ മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obit newsSalalahThrissur
    News Summary - Native of Thrissur died in Salalah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick