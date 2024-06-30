തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Jun 2024 4:00 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jun 2024 4:00 PM GMT
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Native of Thiruvananthapuram passed away in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാട്ടായിക്കോണം സ്വദേശി ദീപു രവീന്ദ്രൻ (43) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ദി മൂവേഴ്സ് കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: രജി മോള്.
