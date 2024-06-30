Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    30 Jun 2024 4:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    30 Jun 2024 4:00 PM GMT

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മസ്കത്ത്​: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാട്ടായിക്കോണം സ്വദേശി ദീപു രവീന്ദ്രൻ (43) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. ദി മൂവേഴ്സ് കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: രജി മോള്‍.

    TAGS:Oman NewsDeath News
    News Summary - Native of Thiruvananthapuram passed away in Oman
