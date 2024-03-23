തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 March 2024 2:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 March 2024 2:42 AM GMT
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - native of Thiruvananthapuram passed away in Oman
നിസ്വ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം വെമ്പായം ശ്രീജ ഭവനിൽ ശ്രീജിത്ത് (43) ഒമാനിലെ ഇസ്കിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: കൃഷ്ണൻകുട്ടി നായർ. മാതാവ്: വിജയകുമാരി. ഭാര്യ: അശ്വതി. മൃതദേഹം ഇസ്കി ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story