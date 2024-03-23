Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2024 2:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2024 2:42 AM GMT

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    നിസ്‌വ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം വെമ്പായം ശ്രീജ ഭവനിൽ ശ്രീജിത്ത് (43) ഒമാനിലെ ഇസ്‌കിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്​: കൃഷ്ണൻകുട്ടി നായർ. മാതാവ്: വിജയകുമാരി. ഭാര്യ: അശ്വതി. മൃതദേഹം ഇസ്‌കി ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OmanThiruvananthapuram
    News Summary - native of Thiruvananthapuram passed away in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X