Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightനാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ദ​ഫ് മ​ത്സ​രം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 5:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 5:38 AM GMT

    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ദ​ഫ് മ​ത്സ​രം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 26 ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ദ​ഫ് മ​ത്സ​രം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 26 ന്
    cancel

    ​മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഹു​ബ്ബു​ർ റസൂ​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മീ​ലാ​ദ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് `നൂ​റേ മു​ജ​സ്സം-24' സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 26ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​ൽ ഹൈ​ൽ ഈ​ജി​പ്ഷ്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ൽ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ദ​ഫ് മ​ത്സ​ര​വും ഇ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ന​ട​ക്കും. ഇ​തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ 98709883, 78648284 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsNational Duff Competition
    News Summary - National Duff Competition on September 26
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick