Posted Ondate_range 29 Aug 2024 5:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 Aug 2024 5:38 AM GMT
നാഷനൽ ദഫ് മത്സരം സെപ്റ്റംബർ 26 ന്text_fields
News Summary - National Duff Competition on September 26
മസ്കത്ത്: ഹുബ്ബുർ റസൂൽ മസ്കത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന മീലാദ് ഫെസ്റ്റ് `നൂറേ മുജസ്സം-24' സെപ്റ്റംബർ 26ന് നടക്കും. അൽ ഹൈൽ ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബിൽ വെച്ച് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചു മുതൽ പരിപാടി ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
നാഷനൽ ദഫ് മത്സരവും ഇതോടൊപ്പം നടക്കും. ഇതിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ താൽപര്യമുള്ള ടീമുകൾ 98709883, 78648284 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
