Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 6:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 6:45 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ന് ര​ണ്ടി​ട​ത്ത് വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട്

    fire cracker
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്:​ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ര​ണ്ടി​ട​ത്ത് വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ക്കും. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഖൂ​ദ്, സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ ഇ​ത്തീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ട് മ​ണി​ക്കാ​ണ് ക​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് പ്ര​യോ​ഗം.

    21ന് ​ഖ​സ​ബി​ലെ ദ​ബ്ദ​ബി​ലും ന​ട​ക്കും. ചെ​റി​യ ഒ​രു ഇ​ട​വേ​ള​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് പ്ര​യോ​ഗം തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ത്രം ഒ​തു​ങ്ങി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​തി​ന് മു​ന്ന​ത്തെ വ​ർ​ഷം വെ​ടി​​കെ​ട്ടി​ന് പ​ക​രം ലേ​സ​ർ ഷോ​ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:National DayOman News
    News Summary - National Day-oman-fire crackers
