Madhyamam
    Oman
    19 Nov 2024 6:55 AM GMT
    19 Nov 2024 6:55 AM GMT

    ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നം: ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച്​ ഗൂ​ഗ്ൾ ഡൂ​ഡി​ൽ

    google doodle
    മ​സ്​​ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​​ന്റെ 54ാം ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച്​ ഗൂ​ഗ്ൾ ഡൂ​ഡി​ലും. വെ​ബ്​​സൈ​റ്റി​​ന്റെ ഹോം ​പേ​ജി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ പ​താ​ക വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ ഗൂ​ഗ്ൾ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​​ന്റെ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. പ​താ​ക​യു​ടെ ലി​ങ്കി​ൽ ക്ലി​ക്ക്​ ചെ​യ്യു​േ​മ്പാ​ൾ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൾ, പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, വി​ഡി​യോ​ക​ൾ, ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യു​ടെ വെ​ബ്​​സൈ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​ധ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:National DayGoogle DoodleOman News
