Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightദേശീയദിനാഘോഷം: ഒമാനിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 8:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 8:12 AM GMT

    ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷം: ഒമാനിൽ പൊതുഅവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാരാന്ത്യദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി നാല് ദിവസം അവധി
    ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷം: ഒമാനിൽ പൊതുഅവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഒമാനിൽ പൊതുഅവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. നവംബർ 20, 21 തീയതികളിലായിരിക്കും അവധിയെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    വാരാന്ത്യദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി നാല് ദിവസം അവധി ലഭിക്കും. പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലുള്ളവർക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും.

    രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ 54ാമത് ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷം നവംബർ 18ന് ആണ്. ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷത്തെ വര​വേൽക്കാനുള്ള ഒരുക്കത്തിലാണ് നാടും നഗരവും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman National DayHoliday
    News Summary - National Day Celebration: Public holiday declared in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick