Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2025 9:28 AM IST

    ദേശീയ ദിനാചരണം: രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് 14ന്

    ദേശീയ ദിനാചരണം: രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് 14ന്
    Listen to this Article

    ​മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വി ​ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ, സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്ക് ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന, പ്ലേ​റ്റ്ല​റ്റ് ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 8.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 1.30 വ​രെ ബൗ​ഷ​ർ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​നോ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യാ​നോ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ 93684445, 98278483 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    TAGS:newsnational dayBlood Donation CampgulfOman
    News Summary - National Day Celebration: Blood Donation Camp on the 14th
