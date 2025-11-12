ദേശീയ ദിനാചരണം: രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് 14ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 12 Nov 2025 9:28 AM IST
Updated On 12 Nov 2025 9:28 AM IST
ദേശീയ ദിനാചരണം: രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് 14ന്text_fields
News Summary - National Day Celebration: Blood Donation Camp on the 14th
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാൻ ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി വി ഹെൽപ് ബ്ലഡ് ഡോണേഴ്സ് ഒമാൻ, സെൻട്രൽ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്ക് ബൗഷറിന്റെ സഹകരണത്തോടെ രക്തദാന, പ്ലേറ്റ്ലറ്റ് ദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും.
വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 8.30 മുതൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.30 വരെ ബൗഷർ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ക്യാമ്പിൽ രക്തദാനം ചെയ്യാനോ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിയാനോ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ 93684445, 98278483 നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
