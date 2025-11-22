Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമ​ത്ര ബ​ല​ദി​യ്യ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 12:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 12:04 PM IST

    മ​ത്ര ബ​ല​ദി​യ്യ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ത്ര ബ​ല​ദി​യ്യ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മ​ത്ര ബ​ല​ദി​യ്യ പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ൽ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ പാ​യ​സം

    വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​ത്ര: ബ​ല​ദി​യ്യ പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ലെ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ദേ​ശീ​യ വ​ര്‍ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ലു​ള്ള കൊ​ടി​തോ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​ല​ങ്ക​രി​ച്ചും മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു​മാ​ണ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച​ത്‌. ഫൈ​സ​ല്‍ ഹാ​പ്പി​ലാ​ൻ​ഡ്, ശ​ഫീ​ഖ് എ​ട​ക്കാ​ട്, ഷ​ഹീ​ര്‍, സ​ജീ​ര്‍, സാ​ബി​ര്‍, ഷു​ഹൈ​ബ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി. മ​ത്ര ജി.​ടി.​ഒ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് പാ​യ​സ വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman Newsmatranational day celebrationMunicipal Park
    News Summary - National Day celebration at Matra Municipal Park
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X