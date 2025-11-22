Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Nov 2025 12:04 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Nov 2025 12:04 PM IST
മത്ര ബലദിയ്യ പാർക്കിൽ ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - National Day celebration at Matra Municipal Park
മത്ര: ബലദിയ്യ പാര്ക്കിലെ വ്യാപാരികളുടെയും തൊഴിലാളികളുടെയും കൂട്ടായ്മ ദേശീയദിനം ആഘോഷിച്ചു. ദേശീയ വര്ണങ്ങളാലുള്ള കൊടിതോരണങ്ങള് അലങ്കരിച്ചും മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തുമാണ് ആഘോഷിച്ചത്. ഫൈസല് ഹാപ്പിലാൻഡ്, ശഫീഖ് എടക്കാട്, ഷഹീര്, സജീര്, സാബിര്, ഷുഹൈബ് തുടങ്ങിയവര് നേതൃത്വം നല്കി. മത്ര ജി.ടി.ഒ പരിസരത്ത് പായസ വിതരണവും നടന്നു.
