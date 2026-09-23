നായർ ഫാമിലി യൂനിറ്റി ഓണാഘോഷം

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നായർ ഫാമിലി യൂനിറ്റി ഓണാഘോഷംtext_fields
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News Summary - Nair Family Unity Onam Celebration
മസ്കത്ത്: നായർ ഫാമിലി യൂനിറ്റി മസ്കത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഓണാഘോഷം റുവിയിലെ അൽ ഫലജ് ഹോട്ടലിൽ വെച്ച് രണ്ട് ദിവസങ്ങളിലായി നടന്നു.
സെപ്റ്റംബർ 11ന് നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി സമൂഹക്ഷേമ കൗൺസിലർ പ്രദീപ് കുമാർ, ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബ് മസ്കറ്റ് ചെയർമാൻ സുഹൈൽ ഖാൻ, നടൻ നിരഞ്ജ് മണിയൻപിള്ള രാജു, സംവിധായകൻ കെ. മധു എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. തുടർന്ന് വിവിധ കേരളീയ കലാരൂപങ്ങളും നൃത്തപരിപാടികളും അരങ്ങേറി. പഴയിടം മോഹനൻ നമ്പൂതിരിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഒരുക്കിയ ഓണസദ്യയിൽ 2,200ഓളം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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