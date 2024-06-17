Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 5:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 5:04 AM GMT

    മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത് സ​ര്‍വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തും

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​ലും അ​വ​ധി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത്​ പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബ​സ്, ഫെ​റി സ​ര്‍വി​സു​ക​ള്‍ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ തു​ട​രും. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് 1551 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ല്‍ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്നും ദേ​ശീ​യ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ക​മ്പ​നി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

