    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 April 2024 4:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 April 2024 4:46 AM GMT

    മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത്​ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​സി​റ്റി ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യു​ടെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ്​ ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത്​ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​സി​റ്റി ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ല്ലാ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലേ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    സേ​വ​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ക്കും. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും 1551 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:heavy rainflood in oman
