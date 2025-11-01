Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 12:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 12:14 PM IST

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പേ​രാ​വൂ​ർ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പേ​രാ​വൂ​ർ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പേ​രാ​വൂ​ർ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ

    നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പേ​രാ​വൂ​ർ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.പ​ട്ടി​ണി​യും ദു​രി​ത​വു​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ഞൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു​ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബ​യാ​നി, അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ വി​ള​ക്കോ​ട്, റി​ഷാ​ദ് പു​ഴ​ക്ക​ര, റ​മീ​സ് ഇ​രി​ട്ടി, അ​സ്‌​ലം പേ​രാ​വൂ​ർ, യൂ​സു​ഫ് ഉ​ളി​യി​ൽ, അ​ജ്മ​ൽ വ​ളോ​ര തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

