Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 11:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 11:37 AM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    മ​ത്ര: ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി ആ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ർ​ണീ​ഷ് ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.കോ​ർ​ണീ​ഷ് ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി.​കെ. ബ​ഷീ​ർ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ജ്മ​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ മൂ​സാ​ൻ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​നീ​ഷ് സെ​യ്ദ്, ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ, റ​ഷീ​ദ്, ഷ​ക്കീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsFarewellMuscat KMCC
    News Summary - Muscat KMCC Corniche Area Committee gives farewell
