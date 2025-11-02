Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 10:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 10:00 AM IST

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ബ്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ബ്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പ​ട്ടി​ണി​യും ദു​രി​ത​വു​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലെ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ക്കി​റ്റു​ക​ളും വെ​ള്ള​വും എ​ത്തി​ച്ചു ന​ൽ​കി ഇ​ബ്ര കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി.ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലെ സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ മു​ഖേ​ന​യാ​ണ് ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഫ​ണ്ട്‌ ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഏ​രി​യ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ നൗ​ഷീ​ർ ചെ​മ്മ​യി​ൽ, അസ്‌​ലം പേ​രാ​വൂ​ർ, നൗ​സീ​ബ് ചെ​മ്മ​യി​ൽ, ഷബീ​ർ കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Palestineaidgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Muscat Ibra KMCC delivers food to Palestine
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X