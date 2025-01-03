Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 11:06 AM IST
    മു​സ​ന്ദം വി​ന്റ​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ: സം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ തു​ട​ക്കം

    മു​സ​ന്ദം വി​ന്റ​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ: സം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ തു​ട​ക്കം
    മു​സ​ന്ദം വി​ന്റ​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ഖ​സ​ബ്: മു​സ​ന്ദം വി​ന്റ​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ലെ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ തു​ട​ക്കം. ഇ​ന്ത്യ അ​ട​ക്കം അ​ഞ്ചു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാനം ചെയ്ത ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. ജ​നു​വ​രി നാ​ലി​ന് വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ആ​റ് മു​ത​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​കു​ക​ളും ഫു​ഡ്‌ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്.

    പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ത​ന​ത് ക​ലാ​രൂ​പ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഫു​ഡ്‌ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ൽ നാ​ട​ൻ രു​ചി​ക​ളും ഒ​രു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​സ​ബ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്മ്യൂ​നി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Oman NewsWinter Festival
    News Summary - Musandam Winter Festival: Cultural events begin
