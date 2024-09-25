Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 7:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 7:05 AM GMT

    മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വം: കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു

    Motorcycle Burning incident,
    തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന

    ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളി​ന് തീ​യി​ട്ട​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം ന​ട​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വാ​ദി അ​ൽ മാ​വി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന്റെ മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ ആ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ അ​ഗ്നി​ക്കി​ര​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യിവ​രുക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsMotorcycle Burning incident
    News Summary - Motorcycle Burning incident: Case taken
