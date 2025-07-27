Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightദോഫാറിൽ മൂന്ന്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 July 2025 8:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 July 2025 8:06 AM IST

    ദോഫാറിൽ മൂന്ന് ടണ്ണിലധികം അനധികൃത വിറക് പിടികൂടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    illegal firewoods
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മൂ​ന്ന് ട​ണ്ണി​ല​ധി​കം അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത വി​റ​ക് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി, റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി. അ​ർ​സാ​ത്ത് സ​മ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ലെ നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ മ​രം​മു​റി​ക്ക​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത വി​റ​ക് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman Newsseizeddhofarillegal firewood
    News Summary - More than three tons of illegal firewood seized in Dhofar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X