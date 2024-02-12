Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Feb 2024 4:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Feb 2024 4:39 AM GMT
14,000ത്തിലധികം മദ്യക്കുപ്പികൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തുtext_fields
News Summary - More than 14,000 liquor bottles seized
മസ്കത്ത്: രാജ്യത്തേക്ക് മദ്യം കടത്താനുള്ള ശ്രമം തടഞ്ഞതായി ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ്അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. 14,000ത്തിലധികം മദ്യ കുപ്പികൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. പഴങ്ങൾ കൊണ്ടുപോകാൻ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന ശീതീകരിച്ച വാഹനത്തിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലാരിന്നു മദ്യകുപ്പികൾ. അൽ-വജ്ജ കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതരാണ് ഇവ പിടിച്ചെടുക്കുന്നത്.
