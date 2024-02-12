Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 4:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 4:39 AM GMT

    14,000ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം മ​ദ്യ​ക്കുപ്പി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    14,000ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം മ​ദ്യ​ക്കുപ്പി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    മ​ദ്യക്കു​പ്പി​ക​ൾ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​കൂടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മം ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ​താ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്​​അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. 14,000ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം മ​ദ്യ കു​പ്പി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​ൻ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശീ​തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​രി​ന്നു മ​ദ്യ​കു​പ്പി​ക​ൾ. അ​ൽ-​വ​ജ്ജ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:SeizedLiquor BottlesOman
    News Summary - More than 14,000 liquor bottles seized
