സലാലയിൽ മൂൺ ലൈറ്റ്‌ മെലഡീസ്‌ സംഗീത ഷോ ഇന്ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jan 2026 4:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jan 2026 4:26 PM IST
സലാലയിൽ മൂൺ ലൈറ്റ് മെലഡീസ് സംഗീത ഷോ ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - MoonLight Melodies Musical Showwill be held in Salalah on Today evening
Listen to this Article
സലാല: ലൈഫ് ലൈൻ ആശുപത്രി ഹവാന റിസോർട്ടുമായി ചേർന്ന് സലാലയിൽ സംഗീത ഷോ ഒരുക്കുന്നു. ജനുവരി ഒമ്പതിന് രാത്രി ഒമ്പതു മുതൽ 10 വരെ ഹവാന റിസോർട്ടിലെ മരീന ഏരിയയിലെ ലൈഫ് ലൈൻ ക്ലിനിക്കിന് സമീപമായാണ് പരിപാടി. പിന്നണി ഗായികയും സംഗീത സംവിധായകുമായ സൗമ്യ സനാതനനാണ് ഷോ നയിക്കുകയെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. പ്രവേശനം സൗജന്യമാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് : 99492790
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story