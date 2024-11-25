Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ മോ​ഷ​ണം; ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 7:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 7:11 AM GMT

    മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടുപേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ര​ണ്ടു പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശി​നാ​സി​ലെ ഒ​രു ഷോ​പ്പി​ങ് മാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. അ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsMobile phone theftArrest
    News Summary - Mobile phone theft; Two people are under arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick