Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ന​മ്പ​ർ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 6:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 6:50 AM IST

    മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ന​മ്പ​ർ ലേ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ​ പോ​യ​ത് 4.29ല​ക്ഷം റി​യാ​ലി​ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    7777 7777 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റാണ് റെ​ക്കോ​ഡ് വി​ല​ക്ക് പോ​യ​ത്
    മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ന​മ്പ​ർ ലേ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ​ പോ​യ​ത് 4.29ല​ക്ഷം റി​യാ​ലി​ന്
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ ഒ​രു ഫാ​ൻ​സി മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ന​മ്പ​ർ ലേ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ പോ​യ​ത് 4,29,500 റി​യാ​ലി​ന്. വോ​ഡ​ഫോ​ൺ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ന​മ്പ​റാ​യ 77777777 ആ​ണ് റെ​ക്കോ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ല​ക്ക് ലേ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ വി​റ്റ​ത്. ‘ഡ​യ​മ​ണ്ട്’, ‘ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്’ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ആ​കെ ആ​റ് വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളും ​ലേ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ​പോ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ലേ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ വ​രു​മാ​ന​വും ചാ​രി​റ്റി​ക്ക് സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്ന് വോ​ഡ​ഫോ​ൺ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsAuctionFancy Mobile Number
    News Summary - Mobile number auctioned for 4.29 lakh Riyals
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X