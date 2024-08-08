Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 6:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 6:53 AM GMT

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി യു​വ​തി​യെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ്

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജൂ​ലൈ​യി​ലാ​ണ് യു​വ​തി​യെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​താ‍യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​നി​ത​യെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്. വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് കു​ടും​ബ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​തി​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ സു​ര‍ക്ഷി​ത​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജൂ​ലൈ‍യി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ യു​വ​തി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​ര​ണ​വു​മാ​യാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം രം​ഗ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Missing CaseOman NewsFound
