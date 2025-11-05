Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 10:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2025 10:46 AM IST

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ പൗ​ര​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    കാ​ണാ​താ​യ പൗ​ര​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി
     മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ പൗ​ര​നു​​വേ​ണ്ടി കോ​സ്റ്റ​ൽ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ത്ര​യി​ലെ വാ​ദി അ​ദി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ പൗ​ര​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വീ​ടു​വി​ട്ടി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ പൗ​ര​നെ പി​ന്നീ​ട് കാ​ണാ​താ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കോ​സ്റ്റ​ൽ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന തി​ര​ച്ചി​ലി​ൽ മ​​ത്ര വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രു നോ​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ൽ മൈ​ൽ അ​ക​ലെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:missingseaCitizenBody found
    News Summary - Missing citizen's body found at sea
