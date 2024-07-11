Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 6:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 6:46 AM GMT

    പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ച​മ​ഞ്ഞ്​ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്​; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ച​മ​ഞ്ഞ്​ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. ആ​ൾ​മാ​റാ​ട്ടം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​നും നി​ര​വ​ധി കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നും ര​ണ്ടു പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ര​ണ്ടു താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​യ​റി പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പ​ണ​വും ഫോ​ണും ബ​ല​മാ​യി മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്ന്​​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsOman NewsMisrepresenting
