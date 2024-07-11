Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 July 2024 6:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 July 2024 6:46 AM GMT
പൊലീസ് ചമഞ്ഞ് തട്ടിപ്പ്; രണ്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Misrepresenting as police-Two people are under arrest
മസ്കത്ത്: പൊലീസ് ചമഞ്ഞ് തട്ടിപ്പ് നടത്തിയ സംഭവത്തിൽ രണ്ടുപേരെ ദാഹിറ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽനിന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ആൾമാറാട്ടം നടത്തിയതിനും നിരവധി കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങൾ ചെയ്തതിനും രണ്ടു പൗരന്മാരെ ദാഹിറ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് ആണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
രണ്ടു താമസക്കാരുടെ വീടുകളിൽ കയറി പ്രതികൾ പണവും ഫോണും ബലമായി മോഷ്ടിക്കുകയും ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഇവർക്കെതിരായ നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചുവരികയാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story