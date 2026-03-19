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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവഖഫ്- മതകാര്യ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2026 7:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2026 7:34 AM IST

    വഖഫ്- മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്കാര സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

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    വഖഫ്- മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്കാര സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു
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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: ഒമാൻ വഖഫ്- മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്കാര സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. അറിയിപ്പു പ്രകാരം, മസ്കത്തിൽ ഈദ് നമസ്കാരം രാവിലെ 6.56നാണ്. തെക്കൻ നഗരമായ സലാലയിൽ 7.13, സൂർ- 6.51, നിസ്‍വ-6.59 എന്നീ സമയങ്ങളാണ് നിശ്ചയിച്ചത്. ദൂരപ്രദേശമായ മസ്യൂനയിൽ 7.19നാണ് ഈദ് നമസ്കാരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്.

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    TAGS:eid prayerannouncedTimesWaqf law
    News Summary - Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs announces Eid prayer times
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