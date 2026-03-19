വഖഫ്- മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്കാര സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 March 2026 7:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 March 2026 7:34 AM IST
വഖഫ്- മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്കാര സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs announces Eid prayer times
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാൻ വഖഫ്- മതകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്കാര സമയം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. അറിയിപ്പു പ്രകാരം, മസ്കത്തിൽ ഈദ് നമസ്കാരം രാവിലെ 6.56നാണ്. തെക്കൻ നഗരമായ സലാലയിൽ 7.13, സൂർ- 6.51, നിസ്വ-6.59 എന്നീ സമയങ്ങളാണ് നിശ്ചയിച്ചത്. ദൂരപ്രദേശമായ മസ്യൂനയിൽ 7.19നാണ് ഈദ് നമസ്കാരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story