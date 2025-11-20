Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 1:00 PM IST
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 1:00 PM IST

    മി​ലി​റ്റ​റി ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​റി കെ​ട്ടി​ടം തു​റ​ന്നു

    മി​ലി​റ്റ​റി ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​റി കെ​ട്ടി​ടം തു​റ​ന്നു
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഖു​റം മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച മി​ലി​റ്റ​റി ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​റി കെ​ട്ടി​ടം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    റോ​യ​ൽ ഓ​ഫി​സ് മ​ന്ത്രി​യും സു​പ്രീം ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന്റെ മേ​ധാ​വി​യു​മാ​യ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ നു​അ്മാ​നി​യു​ടെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ച​ട​ങ്ങ്.

    TAGS:celebrationOmannationalday
